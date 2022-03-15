Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

