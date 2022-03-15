Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFN. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

AFN opened at C$39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$738.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

