Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of RICO remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Agrico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 169,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
