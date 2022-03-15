AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 472,910 shares.The stock last traded at $2.50 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

