Air Lease Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

AL stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

