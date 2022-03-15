Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.61.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$19.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.