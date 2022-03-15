Alaska Permanent Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM remained flat at $$47.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

