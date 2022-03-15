Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 164.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

