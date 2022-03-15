Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $378.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

