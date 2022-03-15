Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $38.31 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.