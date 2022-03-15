Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $38.31 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)
