Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

