Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

