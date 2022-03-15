Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $285.36 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.