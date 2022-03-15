Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.