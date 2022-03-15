Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

