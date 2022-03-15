Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $418.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

