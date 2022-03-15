Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

