Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $82.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,926. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,764. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

