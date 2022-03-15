American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 47.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.41. 264,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

