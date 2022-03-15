American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Harsco worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harsco by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -342.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

