American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Materion worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Materion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Materion by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.39. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

