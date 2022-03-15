American International Group Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

