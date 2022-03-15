American International Group Inc. Has $896,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.21. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

