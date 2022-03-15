American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CL King from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

AOUT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

