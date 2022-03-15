American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AWR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. American States Water has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.21.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American States Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
