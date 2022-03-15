American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AWR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. American States Water has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American States Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

