AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $148.78 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 13785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.15.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,356. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

