Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AP opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.