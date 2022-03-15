Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $6.55 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $71.29 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00016562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.80 or 0.06681181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.77 or 1.00116086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,889,993 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

