Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $158.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
