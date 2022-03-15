Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $158.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 120,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52. Immatics has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

