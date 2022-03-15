Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ObsEva.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.12 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

