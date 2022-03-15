Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 76,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

