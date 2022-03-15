Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.94 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

