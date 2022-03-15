Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 922,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,911. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $131,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

