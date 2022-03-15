Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.06 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $324.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.59 million to $327.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $355.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 9,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,014. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $773.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

