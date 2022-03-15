Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $143.59

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.46. 44,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,657. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.