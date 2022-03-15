Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $209.76

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.08.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, reaching $186.08. 105,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

