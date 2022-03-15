Analysts Set Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) PT at $32.33

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

