Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a PE ratio of 303.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.