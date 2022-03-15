Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $21.23

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,465. The firm has a market cap of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.