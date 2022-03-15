Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Price Target at C$3.23

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$50,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at C$167,114.50. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,693,283.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,980.

Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.46. 115,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$703.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.38.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

