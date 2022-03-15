Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $64.36

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock worth $8,082,000. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

