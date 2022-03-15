Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $4.08

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLDBF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,676. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.