Analyzing Cian (NYSE:CIAN) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cian and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $54.81 million 4.28 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 22.27 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -5.35

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cian and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cian presently has a consensus price target of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

Cian beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

