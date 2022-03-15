Analyzing Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Theta Gold Mines and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.63%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Fortuna Silver Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.18 $21.55 million $0.31 12.90

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 12.04% 10.32% 7.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

