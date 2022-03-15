Anglo American’s (AAL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Shares of AAL traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,658 ($47.57). The company had a trading volume of 5,667,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,326. The company has a market capitalization of £48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,507.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,090.86.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

