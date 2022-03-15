Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Ansell has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

