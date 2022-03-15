Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.
Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Ansell has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Ansell (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.