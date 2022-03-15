Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 17,703 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $458.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.49 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

