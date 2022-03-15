Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 17,703 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $458.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.43. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.49 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
