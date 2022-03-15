Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $176.27.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

