Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,571,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

