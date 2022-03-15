ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in February

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,907,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 10,482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.4 days.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

